Country’s education system is in ICU, says Congress Spokesperson Shama Mohamed in Nagpur

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Nagpur: The Congress on Wednesday launched a sharp attack on the Centre’s education policies, alleging that India’s education system is facing a deep crisis due to administrative failures, paper leaks and growing inequities in access to quality education.

Addressing a press conference in Nagpur as part of the party’s nationwide ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’ campaign, Congress national spokesperson Dr. Shama Mohamed claimed that the country’s education system had reached a critical stage.

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“The education system of the country is in the ICU today, and the Central Government is responsible for this situation,” she alleged while addressing mediapersons at the Press Club.

Dr. Mohamed said recurring paper leaks in national-level examinations such as NEET were not merely administrative lapses but reflected deeper failures within the education system. She demanded that Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan take moral responsibility for the situation and resign from his post.

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The Congress leader alleged that students across the country were grappling with multiple challenges, including examination paper leaks, delays in recruitment processes, rising unemployment, expensive coaching classes and limited access to quality education.

She further claimed that an “education mafia” was gaining influence in the sector and accused the government of failing to effectively address the issue.

According to Congress leaders, the ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’ campaign has been launched to amplify students’ concerns at the national level and press for comprehensive reforms in the education system.

Among those present at the press conference were Nagpur Municipal Corporation Leader of Opposition Sanjay Mahakalkar, Congress spokesperson Atul Londhe, and Nagpur City Congress President Prafulla Gudhade Patil.

The campaign is expected to highlight student-related issues across the country and demand policy interventions aimed at improving educational standards and opportunities.

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