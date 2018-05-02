Special trains to Indore, Mhow ex-Nagpur

Nagpur: India Railways has decided to run special trains between Indore-Nagpur, Dr Ambedkar Nagar (Mhow)-Nagpur and Porbandar-Santragachi as its gradually scaling up operations of long distance trains.

Indore-Nagpur weekly Superfast special (Fully Reserved): 09213 Indore-Nagpur weekly superfast special will leave from Indore at 2025 hrs on every Sunday with effect from March 21 and arrive at Nagpur at 0820 hrs the next day.

09214 Nagpur-Indore weekly superfast special will leave from Nagpur at 1900 hrs on every Monday from March 22 and will reach Indore at 0650 hrs the next day. The trains will halt at Dewas, Ujjain, Maksi, Bercha, Shujalpur, Habibganj, Betul, Amla, Multai and Pandhurna stations.

Composition: One AC2 Tier, Five AC 3 Tier, 9 Sleeper Class and 4 second class seating.

Dr Ambedkar Nagar (Mhow)- Nagpur weekly Superfast special (Fully Reserved): 09223 Dr Ambedkar Nagar (Mhow)-Nagpur weekly superfast special will leave from Dr Ambedkar Nagar (Mhow) at 2055 hrs on every Tuesday from March 23 and arrive in Nagpur at 0820 hrs the next day.

09224 Nagpur-Dr Ambedkar Nagar (Mhow) weekly superfast special will leave from Nagpur at 1900 hrs on every Wednesday from March 24 and reach Dr Ambedkar Nagar (Mhow) at 0630 hrs the next day.

The halts are Indore, Dewas, Ujjain, Maksi, Shujalpur, Habibganj, Itarsi, Betul, Amla, Multai and Pandhurna. Composition: One AC2 Tier, Four AC 3 Tier, 9 Sleeper Class, 4 second class seating and one Pantry car.

Porbandar-Santragachi weekly Superfast special (Fully Reserved): 09093 Porbandar-Santragachi weekly superfast special will leave from Porbandar at 0905 hrs on every Friday from April 16 and will reach Santragachi at 0620 hrs the next day.

09094 Santragachi-Porbandar weekly superfast special will leave from Santragachi at 2010 hrs on every Sunday from April 18 and reach Porbandar at 1835 hrs on the third day.

The halts are Jam Jodhpur, Upleta, Jetalsar, Gondal, Bhakti Nagar, Rajkot, Viramgam, Ahmedabad, Anand, Vadodara, Bharuch, Surat, Nandurbar, Jalgaon, Bhusaval, Malkapur, Akola, Badnera, Wardha, Nagpur, Gondia, Durg, Raipur, Bilaspur, Champa, Jharsuguda, Rourkela, Chakradharpur, Purulia, Adra, Bankura, Bishnupur, Medinipur and Kharagpur.

Composition: One AC2 Tier, Five AC 3 Tier, 10 Sleeper Class and 6 second class seating.

Run of festival special trains extended

Railways have decided to extend the run of festival special trains. The trains are

■ 02511 Gorakhpur-Kochuveli (Friday & Sunday) extended from April 2 till June 27 (26 trips)

■ 02512 Kochuveli-Gorakhpur (Tuesday & Wednesday) extended from April 6 to 30 (26 trips)

■ 05120 Manduadih- Rameshwaram (Sun) extended from April 4 to June 27 (13 trips)

■ 05119 Rameshwaram-Maduadih (Wed) extended from April 7 to June 30 (13 trips)

■ 05023 Gorakhpur-Yeshvantpur (Tuesday) extended up to June 29

■ 05024 Yeshvantpur-Gorakhpur (Thursday) extended up to July 1. The composition, timings and Halts of all the above trains will remain the same.