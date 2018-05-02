Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Thu, Mar 18th, 2021

    VTA requests Union Govt to start Phase III of vaccination

    Reports coming from the Centre that in few states vaccination doses are remaining unused is a discouraging situation. Taking this issue in public interest, Vidarbha Taxpayers Association (VTA) wrote to Narendra Modi – Prime Minister, Dr. Harsh Vardhan – Union Health Minister and also submitted memorandum to Ravindra Thakare, IAS – Collector Nagpur with request to start Phase III of vaccination.

    Shrawankumar Malu, president of VTA said, we highly appreciate the handling of Covid pandemic in our country and ongoing vaccination drive, which is absolutely commendable. Kudos to our Doctors, frontline workers, Administrative Offices and vaccine scientists for working 24×7 for humanity. So far administering vaccines to more than 3.5 million in our nation is a remarkable job. However, despite such wonderful awareness and availability of vaccines, we still find some citizens reluctant to take the shot.

    Tejinder Singh Renu, secretary of VTA said, we have realised that many youngsters and middle agers without any comorbidities are keen to take the shot, however they being out of purview are unable to get vaccinated. By this letter, we appeal to the Union Government and the Administration to start phase III of the vaccination in India so that the those interested to keep themselves safe from this virus take the shot without delay.

    VTA admits that the vaccine numbers are limited that’s why we have a priority list, but if we find time lost with fewer people attending for vaccination, we lose precious time and during such pandemic, its race against time for safety. VTA requested the Union Government to consider this in public interest and start Phase III ASAP.

    Trending In Nagpur
    केन्द्र सरकार का संशोधित श्रमिक विरोधी कानून से लाखों श्रमिकों का भविष्य खतरे में
    केन्द्र सरकार का संशोधित श्रमिक विरोधी कानून से लाखों श्रमिकों का भविष्य खतरे में
    VTA requests Union Govt to start Phase III of vaccination
    VTA requests Union Govt to start Phase III of vaccination
    Special trains to Indore, Mhow ex-Nagpur
    Special trains to Indore, Mhow ex-Nagpur
    Nagpur: Excise Deptt acts tough on violators amid lockdown; seizes over Rs 14 lakh assets, arrests 115 accused in 126 offences
    Nagpur: Excise Deptt acts tough on violators amid lockdown; seizes over Rs 14 lakh assets, arrests 115 accused in 126 offences
    Nagpur: DCP Neelotpal seals bookie Pankaj Samosa’s shop for violating Covid-19 norms
    Nagpur: DCP Neelotpal seals bookie Pankaj Samosa’s shop for violating Covid-19 norms
    नागपुर से चलेगी स्पेशल ट्रेने
    नागपुर से चलेगी स्पेशल ट्रेने
    नागपुर जिले में पिछले 24 घंटो में 3370 मिले संक्रमित, शहर में ही 2668 मरीज
    नागपुर जिले में पिछले 24 घंटो में 3370 मिले संक्रमित, शहर में ही 2668 मरीज
    NMC slaps ₹ 25,000 fine on Domino’s Pizza for Covid violations
    NMC slaps ₹ 25,000 fine on Domino’s Pizza for Covid violations
    Met dept predicts hail & rainfall today
    Met dept predicts hail & rainfall today
    Weddings culprit for Corona spread?
    Weddings culprit for Corona spread?
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145