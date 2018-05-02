VTA requests Union Govt to start Phase III of vaccination

Reports coming from the Centre that in few states vaccination doses are remaining unused is a discouraging situation. Taking this issue in public interest, Vidarbha Taxpayers Association (VTA) wrote to Narendra Modi – Prime Minister, Dr. Harsh Vardhan – Union Health Minister and also submitted memorandum to Ravindra Thakare, IAS – Collector Nagpur with request to start Phase III of vaccination.

Shrawankumar Malu, president of VTA said, we highly appreciate the handling of Covid pandemic in our country and ongoing vaccination drive, which is absolutely commendable. Kudos to our Doctors, frontline workers, Administrative Offices and vaccine scientists for working 24×7 for humanity. So far administering vaccines to more than 3.5 million in our nation is a remarkable job. However, despite such wonderful awareness and availability of vaccines, we still find some citizens reluctant to take the shot.

Tejinder Singh Renu, secretary of VTA said, we have realised that many youngsters and middle agers without any comorbidities are keen to take the shot, however they being out of purview are unable to get vaccinated. By this letter, we appeal to the Union Government and the Administration to start phase III of the vaccination in India so that the those interested to keep themselves safe from this virus take the shot without delay.

VTA admits that the vaccine numbers are limited that’s why we have a priority list, but if we find time lost with fewer people attending for vaccination, we lose precious time and during such pandemic, its race against time for safety. VTA requested the Union Government to consider this in public interest and start Phase III ASAP.