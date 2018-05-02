Nagpur: Excise Deptt acts tough on violators amid lockdown; seizes over Rs 14 lakh assets, arrests 115 accused in 126 offences

Nagpur: In view of District wise lockdown initiated to curb the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, State Excise Department has cracked down on illegal liquor brewing and sale in Nagpur district. Between March 1 and March 16, the department has arrested 115 accused involved in 126 cases and confiscated material collectively worth Rs 14,01,158.

Since the implementation of curb in the District the six divisions of Nagpur city, besides two Flying Squad (FS) and CP-Ramtek affiliated with State Excise Department nabbed total 115 accused in total 126 cases. The seized liquor and other raw materials during this period include, brewed liquor, raw material, country-made liquor, foreign made liquor, beer, Tadi, tonnes of black jaggery, 13 vehicles collectively over Rs 14 lakh.

In a bid to control the spread of dreaded virus borne diseases the District Administration has issued several restrictions amid new surge in cases across the Nagpur District. However, the State Excise officials have found eight shops flouting Covid norms — not adhering social distancing at the shops, black marketing of liquor on the pretexts of home deliveries etc — for seeking strict against these violators a detailed report has been presented to District Collector Ravindra Thakre.

The series of action was carried out under the directives of Commissioner State Excise, K B Umap and District Collector, Ravindra Thakre.

The Squad lead by Excise Superintendent, Pramond Sonone, Dy Superintendent Prashant Gotmare, Dy Superintendent Sunil Mirakale, Inspector, Keshav Chaudhary, Inspector Balasaheb Patil, Inspector Rajendra Patil, Inspector Ashok Shitole and Inspector Sengar and other officials of State Excise Department conducted the action.

From establishing online portal to avail fully online services to vigilant sleuths curbing irregularities on the ground, the Maharashtra State Excise department already cracked a whip against the accused violated the norms set by the department has helped the department witnessing tremendous conviction rates over the years.

– Shubham Nagdeve