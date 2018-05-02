Special trains between Pune and Hatia via Nagpur

Nagpur: Additional special trains between Pune-Santragachi and Hatia via Nagpur are being run by the Railways.

02491 Pune-Santragachi Superfast weekly specials will leave Pune at 17.40 hrs on every Saturday from June 12 to 26.6.2021 (3 trips) and reach Santragachi at 05.15 hrs on the third day. Train No. 02492 Superfast weekly special will leave Santragachi at 23.25 hrs on every Thursday from June 10 to 24 (3 trips) and reach Pune at 09.05 hrs on the third day.

The halts would be Daund Chord Line, Ahmednagar, Manmad, Bhusaval, Akola, Badnera, Wardha, Nagpur, Gondia, Durg, Raipur, Bilaspur, Jharsuguda, Rourkela, Chakradharpur, Tatanagar and Kharagpur. The composition: 14 sleeper class and 4 second class seating.

Pune- Hatia: 08617 Pune-Hatia Weekly special will leave Pune at 17.40 hrs on every Friday from June 11 to 25 (3 trips) and reach Hatia at 00.20 hrs on third day. 08618 Weekly special will leave Hatia at 23.55 hrs on every Wednesday from June 9 to 23 (3 trips) and reach Pune at 09.05 hrs on third day.

The halts are Daund Chord Line, Ahmednagar, Manmad, Bhusaval, Akola, Badnera, Wardha, Nagpur, Gondia, Durg, Raipur, Bilaspur, Jharsuguda and Rourkela. The composition: 14 sleeper class, 4 second class seating. Bookings for Special Train no 02491 and 08617 on special charges will open on June 9 at all PRS centres and on website www.irctc.co.in. Only passengers having confirmed tickets will be permitted to board these special trains. Passengers are advised to adhere all norms, SOPs related to COVID-19 during the boarding, travel and at destination, said a press release.