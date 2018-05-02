    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Wed, Jun 9th, 2021
    Business News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

    Sensex tumbles 334 pts; Nifty drops below 15,650

    Equity benchmark Sensex tanked 334 points on Wednesday, tracking heavy losses in index heavyweights Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank and L&T amid a weak trend in global markets.

    The 30-share BSE index ended 333.93 points or 0.64 per cent lower at 51,941.64. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty slumped 104.75 points or 0.67 per cent to 15,635.35.

    L&T was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding around 2 per cent, followed by Reliance Industries, Bajaj Finserv, IndusInd Bank, SBI, Maruti, Axis Bank and Bajaj Auto. On the other hand, PowerGrid, NTPC, Titan, HCL Tech and Asian Paints were among the gainers

