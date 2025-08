Special trains between Nagpur-Mumbai, Nagpur-Pune for Raksha Bandhan, I-Day rush

Advertisement



Nagpur: To manage the expected surge in passenger traffic during the extended Raksha Bandhan and Independence Day holidays, Central Railway will operate 18 special trains connecting key destinations across Maharashtra, Goa, and Vidarbha. The services will include six trains each between Nagpur and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Nagpur-Pune, four between Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT)–Madgaon, and two between CSMT–Kolhapur.

CSMT–Nagpur Specials (6 services)

a) Two services:

• CSMT to Nagpur: Departs August 9, 2025, at 00:20 hrs; arrives the same day at 15:30 hrs.

• Nagpur to CSMT: Departs August 10, 2025, at 14:30 hrs; arrives next day at 05:25 hrs.

b) Four services:

• CSMT to Nagpur: Departs August 15 and 17, 2025, at 00:20 hrs; arrives the same day at 15:30 hrs.

• Nagpur to CSMT: Departs August 15 and 17, 2025, at 20:00 hrs; arrives next day at 13:30 hrs.

Halts: Dadar, Thane, Kalyan, Igatpuri, Nashik Road, Manmad, Jalgaon, Bhusaval, Malkapur, Shegaon, Akola, Murtizapur, Badnera, Dhamangaon, and Wardha.

Composition: 2 AC 3-Tier, 12 Sleeper, 6 General Second Class, 2 Second Seating, and Guard-cum-Luggage vans.

Pune–Nagpur Specials (6 services)

a) Two services:

• Pune to Nagpur: Departs August 8, 2025, at 19:55 hrs; arrives next day at 14:45 hrs.

• Nagpur to Pune: Departs August 10, 2025, at 13:00 hrs; arrives next day at 05:20 hrs.

b) Four services:

• Pune to Nagpur: Departs August 14 and 16, 2025, at 19:55 hrs; arrives next day at 14:45 hrs.

Halts: Daund Chord Line, Ahmednagar, Kopargaon, Manmad, Jalgaon, Bhusaval, Malkapur, Shegaon, Akola, Badnera, and Wardha.

Composition: 2 AC 3-Tier, 12 Sleeper, 6 General Second Class, 2 Second Seating, and Guard-cum-Luggage vans.

CSMT–Kolhapur Specials (2 services)

• CSMT to Kolhapur: Departs August 8, 2025, at 22:30 hrs; arrives next day at 10:15 hrs.

• Kolhapur to CSMT: Departs August 10, 2025, at 16:40 hrs; arrives next day at 04:45 hrs.

Halts: Dadar, Thane, Kalyan, Lonavala, Pune, Jejuri, Lonand, Satara, Karad, Kirloskarvadi, Sangli, and Miraj.

Composition: 2 AC 3-Tier, 12 Sleeper, 6 General Second Class, 2 Second Seating, and Guard-cum-Luggage vans.

LTT–Madgaon Specials (4 services)

a) Two services:

• LTT to Madgaon: Departs August 14, 2025, at 22:15 hrs; arrives next day at 12:45 hrs.

• Madgaon to LTT: Departs August 15, 2025, at 13:40 hrs; arrives next day at 04:05 hrs.

b) Two services:

• LTT to Madgaon: Departs August 16, 2025, at 22:15 hrs; arrives next day at 12:45 hrs.

• Madgaon to LTT: Departs August 17, 2025, at 13:40 hrs; arrives next day at 04:05 hrs.

Halts: Thane, Panvel, Pen, Roha, Mangaon, Veer, Khed, Chiplun, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Vilavade, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Nandgaon Road, Kankavli, Sindhudurg, Kudal, Sawantwadi Road, Thivim, and Karmali.

Composition: 1 AC First, 3 AC 2-Tier, 7 AC 3-Tier, 8 Sleeper, 1 Pantry Car, and 1 Generator Car.

Railway officials advised passengers to check the Passenger Reservation System (PRS) for bookings and updates. Fares will be charged as special trains, and tickets can be booked online and at reservation counters.