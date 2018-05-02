Amitesh Kumar takes charge as Nagpur Police Commissioner

Nagpur: City’s new Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar took charge on Friday. An IPS officer of 1995 batch, Kumar took charge from outgoing Police Commissioner Dr Bhushan Kumar Upadhyay who has been transferred to Mumbai as Additional Director General (Traffic).

Amitesh Kumar, who was Joint Director, State Intelligence Department (SID), has been promoted to the rank of ADG and sent to Nagpur as Commissioner of Police. A recipient of President’s Police Medal for meritorious service and outstanding achievements in the field of professional policing, Kumar had also worked as Deputy Commissioner of Police in Nagpur from 2005 to 2007 and Mumbai, Superintendent of Police in Solapur and Aurangabad (Rural), Commissioner of Police, Amravati, Additional Commissioner of Police (ATS), and Special Inspector General of Police (Aurangabad Range).