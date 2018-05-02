    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Fri, Feb 19th, 2021

    Special Squad raids ‘Matka’ den, arrests two gamblers

    Nagpur: Special Squad of DCP (ZoneII) Vinita Sahu raided a ‘matka’ dennear SamajBhavan,Khalasi Line, Mohan Nagar and caught twogamblers red-handed.

    Cops seized cash and other gambling material collectively worth Rs 10,080 from them. The accused have been identified as Sachin Natthuji Gadekar(35),aresident ofRautChowk,Lalganj,andDilip Natthuji Sontakke (52), a resident of Saraswati Nagar.

    Police gotinformationthat a gambling den was being run at Mohan Nagar, a fewmetres fromSulabh Sauchalaya. The duo were oper ating ‘Kalyan’ matkafrom there. The squad raided and nabbed the duo with cash.Cops registered a case under Section 12(a)oftheGamblingActagainst Gadekar and Sontakke.

    The raid was conducted by API Dilip Chandan, PSI Rajendra Ghuge, HC Rajesh Sonwane, HC Aditya Yadav and NPC Amit Singh.

