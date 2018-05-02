Burglars decamp with booty worth over Rs 4.07 lakh in separate cases

Nagpur: Burglars broke into two houses in the jurisdiction of MIDC and Ajni Nagar police station areas and decamped with cash, diamond-studded jewellery and gold ornaments collectively worth over Rs 4.07 lakh on Wednesday. In the first incident, a gang of thieves struck the residence of Chandrakant Ramlu Sagar at Plot No. 18, Pragati Nagar, Jaitala. The house was locked as Sagar (34) and his family had gone to Hyderabad. The gang gained entry into the house after breaking open the door lock.

The intruders then went to the bedroom. They broke the lock of a steel almirah and made away with Rs one lakh cash, and gold ornaments worth Rs 2, 48,500. Similarly, in another incident, thieves burgled Rs 55,000 cash, a diamond-studded ornament and gold ornaments collectively worth Rs 1.59 lakh from the house of Rajesh Narayan Pethkar at Plot No 117, Naik Nagar, Dobi Nagar Society, Manewada Ring Road. Pethkar (51) and family members had to Pune to meet his son.

Taking advantage of the situation, burglars sneaked into the house after breaking the door lock and stole cash and valuables from an almirah. MIDC and Ajni Police registered separate cases under Sections 454, 457 and 380 of the Indian Penal Code and started investigation.