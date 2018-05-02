4 booked for thrashing health worker

Nagpur: Wadi Police booked four persons for thrashing a healthcare workeratMunicipalCouncil’sCOVID19 Test Centre on Wednesday afternoon. The accused have been identified as Ashish Bucchan Jha (36), Mangesh KamleshJha(18),both residents of Ambedkar Nagar, Wadi Control,Sanket Chanduji Bhakre (21), a resident of Vasant Vihar, Wadi and Shubham Ramanand Mishra(25),a resident of Vaibhav Nagar.

Rajnish Shankar Golait (34), a healthcare worker, requested the accused to stand in the queue for giving samples. However,the accused were reluctant to stand in the queue and insisted on collecting their samples. After an argument with Golait, they abused and thrashed him.

Police registered a case under Sections 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 332 (Voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 336 (Act endangering life or personal safety of others), 294 (Obscene acts and songs), 506 (Criminalintimidation) and 34 (Acts done by several persons in further ance ofcommon intention) of the IPC.