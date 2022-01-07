Special Squad of Noorul Hasan arrest two, seize Brown Sugar worth Rs 76,700

Nagpur: Acting on a tip-off, a Special Squad of Zone 4 Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Noorul Hasan on Thursday night arrested two drug peddlers and seized Brown Sugar worth Rs 76,000.

Cops have rounded up accused identified as Rakesh alias Bhurya Ramesh Wankhede (28), a resident of Galli No. 6, Nandanvan Slums and Rajneesh Sureshrao Patil (32), a resident of Republican Nagar, Indora in this connection and also confiscated three mobile phones and a bike from them.

As per cops, the Special Squad of DCP Noorul Hasan was on patrolling duty when it received secret information regarding two men having illegal possession of Brown Sugar. Acting swiftly on the inputs, the special squad comprising PSI D M Patil, ASI Sayyed Mushtaq, HC Anil Yenurkar, HC Sanjay Sonavne, NPC Dhyaneshwar Bante NPC Hemant Parate in association with API R R Raut and PC Sharad Tembhare, both of Nandanvan Police Station rounded up the two suspects and found Brown Sugar worth Rs 76,700 from their possession.

An offense under relevant Sections of NDPS Act was lodged by Nandanvan Police against the duo. Further investigations are on.