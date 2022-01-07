Nagpur Assistant Sub-Inspector Chaitali Pangul awarded PhD in Physics

Nagpur: Chaitali Niranjan Pangul, an Assistant Sub-Inspector of Nagpur Police was recently awarded PhD in Physics by Rashtrasant Tukdoji Maharaj Nagpur University (RTMNU). ASI Pangul is attached to the Wireless Section of Nagpur Rural Police.

She submitted her research in “Photoluminescence properties of rare earth ion doped ZnO nanofibers”. Her research work was carried out under the supervision of Dr S W Anwane and Dr S B Kondawar, Department of Physics, RTMNU.

ASI Chaitali Pangul has been serving the Maharashtra Police Force since 2005. She had joined the service at the young age of 19 years. She had successfully completed her master’s degree in Physics. With the inspiration drawn from her spouse Niranjan Pangul and her parents, Chaitali had finally awarded the doctorate in Physics. She expressed her gratitude towards her spouse, parents and teachers and credited them for her success.