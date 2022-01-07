Sigh of Relief! Election Officer cancels Shri Agrasen Mandal Election 2022

Nagpur: Succumbing to the mounting pressure and Writ-Petition filed at the Court, the Election Officer on Friday ordered postponing of Shri Agrasen Mandal Election 2022. The Election Officer issued a letter which states that the voting process of the Shri Agrasen Mandal Election 2022 scheduled on January 9, has been postponed indefinitely, citing Covid outrage in the city. The election date will be informed 10-days prior to the voting process, the letter mentioned.

Notably, Nagpur Today had highlighted that despite the Second Capital of the State is facing rapid surge in the cases of novel Coronavirus (Covid-19) and Omicron variant, the election process of Shri Agresan Mandal was in progress as no clarification was made from the Election Officer, putting both voters and contestants in fix!

Shri Agresan Mandal President had already expressed her concern and decided to call off the election process given the outrage of virus borne disease. However, despite reports of the President’s statement published in the newspaper; the Election Officer didn’t clarify regarding putting the election on hold. The move had irked both contestants and voters as it put a grievous threat to lives. Some members had also filed a Writ-Petition with Nagpur Court against the arbitrary order of the Election Officer.

Following which the Election Officer ordered cancellation of the election process in the wake of Covid outrage. The move has been welcomed by the members of Shri Agrasen Mandal Committee, who have finally taken a sigh of relief!