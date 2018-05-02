Special Squad of DCP Neelotpal launches crackdown on illicit liquor businesses in Koradi

Nagpur: In a major crackdown launched against flourishing illicit liquor businesses in the city, the Special Squad of Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Zone 5, Neelotpal has booked six persons including two women for indulging in such illegal activities.

Besides, arresting the accused identified as Saba Anjum Sheikh (28), her spouse Ahfaz Sheikh (30), both residents of Smruti Nagar, Sanjay Mahadev Shor (45), Karan Gajbhiye, Praveen Rangari, all residents of Mahadula, and Saroj Sandesh Nandagavli (26), a resident of Ramai Nagar, Mahadula cops have seized liquor country made liquor worth ₹ 37,798, the Special Squad of DCP Neelotpal comprising API Vijay Bhise, Constables Suraj Bharti, Dinesh Yadav, Harish Ingle, Chetan Jadhav and Ravindra also confiscated a moped from the possession of the accused.

All the accused have been booked under relevant Sections of the IPC and Maharashtra Liqour Prohibition Act. Further investigations are on.