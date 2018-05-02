Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    Published On : Sun, Mar 14th, 2021

    Alarming: Nagpur reports 2,200+ fresh COVID-19 cases on second consecutive day

    Nagpur: The Nagpur District reported 2,252 new novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases and 12 more COVID-19 deaths on Sunday marking the second consecutive day of 2200+ cases. A total of 1,033 patients were discharged in the day following which total number of recovered patients has reached 1,49,413.

    With the latest developments, total cases now stands at 1,79,592 while the numbers of deaths have reached 4,459 mark. So far, 1,49,413 persons have successfully cured with the virus borne disease.

    The sharp rise of novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the Second Capital of the State continue to anxious District Administration. It is pertinent to mention that amid an alarming spike in COVID-19 cases in the city, the District Administration has decided to impose a lockdown in Nagpur between March 15 and March 21.

