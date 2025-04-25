Special One-Way Train from Mumbai to Nagpur on April 27

Nagpur — In response to the surge in travel demand, Central Railway will run a one-way special train from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), Mumbai to Nagpur on April 27, 2025. This service is aimed at alleviating the extra passenger rush during the peak travel season.
Train No. 01017 CSMT–Nagpur One-Way Special will depart from CSMT at 00:20 hrs (midnight of April 26/27) and is scheduled to reach Nagpur at 15:30 hrs on the same day.
Key Stoppages include:
Dadar
Thane
Kalyan
Igatpuri
Nasik Road
Manmad
Jalgaon
Bhusaval
Malkapur
Shegaon
Akola
Murtizapur
Badnera
Dhamangaon
Wardha
Coach Composition: The special train will consist of 21 coaches, including:
2 SLR/D coaches
6 General class
10 Sleeper class
2 AC 3-tier (ACCN)
1 AC 2-tier (ACCW)
Ticket Booking: Passengers can book tickets via all computerized reservation centers or the official IRCTC website at www.irctc.co.in. For more details, travelers can visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or use the NTES mobile app for real-time train updates.
Central Railway encourages passengers to make use of this special train service and plan their journey in advance.