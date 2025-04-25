Special One-Way Train from Mumbai to Nagpur on April 27

Advertisement



Nagpur — In response to the surge in travel demand, Central Railway will run a one-way special train from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), Mumbai to Nagpur on April 27, 2025. This service is aimed at alleviating the extra passenger rush during the peak travel season.

Train No. 01017 CSMT–Nagpur One-Way Special will depart from CSMT at 00:20 hrs (midnight of April 26/27) and is scheduled to reach Nagpur at 15:30 hrs on the same day.

Key Stoppages include:

Dadar

Thane

Kalyan

Igatpuri

Nasik Road

Manmad

Jalgaon

Bhusaval

Malkapur

Shegaon

Akola

Murtizapur

Badnera

Dhamangaon

Wardha

Coach Composition: The special train will consist of 21 coaches, including:

2 SLR/D coaches

6 General class

10 Sleeper class

2 AC 3-tier (ACCN)

1 AC 2-tier (ACCW)

Ticket Booking: Passengers can book tickets via all computerized reservation centers or the official IRCTC website at www.irctc.co.in. For more details, travelers can visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or use the NTES mobile app for real-time train updates.

Central Railway encourages passengers to make use of this special train service and plan their journey in advance.

