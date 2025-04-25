Crime Branch Unit 1 Nabs Notorious Burglar in Nagpur

Advertisement



Nagpur: In a significant breakthrough, Nagpur Crime Branch’s Unit 1 has apprehended a habitual offender linked to multiple housebreakings and vehicle thefts across the city. The arrest has led to the detection of three separate cases registered at various police stations.

The investigation began after a housebreaking was reported in Azad Nagar, under Wathoda Police Station, between April 14 and April 16. Complainant Mohammad Naim (40) reported that his mother-in-law’s locked residence was broken into while she was away in Hinganghat. The intruder gained access through the back door and stole ₹22,000 in cash from a steel cupboard.

Acting on technical analysis and intelligence inputs provided by Constable Swapnil Khodke, the Crime Branch team detained Saksham Premnath Mohandekar (24), a resident of Golibar Chowk, Tehsil. During interrogation, he admitted to the Azad Nagar burglary.

Further questioning revealed Mohandekar’s involvement in a vehicle theft under Ajni Police Station and another housebreaking in the Khaparkheda area. Recovered stolen items include ₹4,000 cash, a Suzuki Burgman moped, and branded clothing, with an estimated total value of ₹1.24 lakh.

The accused and the recovered property have been handed over to Wathoda Police for further legal proceedings. Preliminary findings confirm that the accused is a repeat offender with a history of property-related crimes.

The operation was carried out under the supervision of Commissioner Dr. Ravinder Kumar Singal, Joint Commissioner Nisar Tamboli, Addl. Commissioner Sanjay Patil, DCP (Detection) Rahul Makanikar, and ACP (Crime Branch) Abhijeet Patil, with efforts from PI Amol Deshmukh, PSI Sachin Bhonde, and personnel Ravindra Ahir, Nitin Wasnik, Yogesh Wasnik, Swapnil Khodke, and Mangesh.

