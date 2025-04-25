Private Bus Accident Near Nagpur; 41 Injured

Advertisement



Nagpur, April 24 – A major accident occurred on Thursday morning involving a private bus traveling from Chamorshi to Nagpur via Bhivapur.

The bus plunged into a 15-foot-deep ditch near Manora Phata on the national highway. A total of 41 passengers were injured, with 8 sustaining serious injuries. They have been shifted to Nagpur for advanced medical treatment. Fortunately, no fatalities were reported in the incident.



The accident took place around 10 AM involving a bus operated by Shri Baba Travels (MH-37 B-6964). The driver, Sachin Narendra Dhakte (31), a resident of Bahmani, Nagbhid in Chandrapur district, lost control of the speeding vehicle, causing it to veer off the road and fall into the ditch. The accident occurred due to the driver’s negligence, and a case has been registered against him under relevant sections of law.

