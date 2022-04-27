Special Issue of MNLU Nagpur-Contemporary Law Review Released

Advertisement

Nagpur: A special issue of the MNLU Nagpur-Contemporary Law Review titled ‘Shaping Jurisprudence of Access and Benefit-sharing and Biodiversity Conservation: Emerging Trends’ was released on April 24, 2022 at the hands of Hon’ble Shri Justice S.B. Shukre, Judge, High Court of Bombay, Prof. (Dr.) Paramjit Singh Jaswal, Vice-Chancellor, SRM University, Sonepat and Shri Praveen Srivastava IFS, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Member Secretary, Maharashtra State Biodiversity Board, in the presence of Prof. (Dr.) Vijender Kumar, Vice-Chancellor, MNLU Nagpur; Dr. Ashish Dixit, Registrar, MNLU Nagpur; Dr. C. Ramesh Kumar, Deputy Registrar, MNLU Nagpur and other faculty members of the University.

MNLUNagpur, in collaboration with Maharashtra State Biodiversity Board, Nagpur had conducted a ‘Two-day International Seminar on Implementation of Access and Benefit Sharing: Sustaining Indian Biodiversity’ on November 12-13, 2021. Five sub-themes were identified for the seminar and accordingly, five technical sessions were organized,namely, Biodiversity and Human Rights; Stakeholder Participation and Role and contribution of CSR; ABS legislation in India: Exploring the gaps; ABS and Intellectual Property Rights; and, ABS litigation in India: Analysing the Role of Judiciary in Assuring Distributive Bio-Justice and Sustainable Development.

In addition to the five technical sessions, a round-table discussion was conducted wherein experts from across the globe, including members of State Biodiversity Boards (SBBs), academicians, industry experts and non-governmental organizations deliberated upon the of the sub-themes of the seminar. The organizing team of the virtual seminar comprised of Prof. Trishla Dubey, Assistant Professor of Law and Programme Convenor; Prof. (Dr.) Himanshu Pandey, Professor of Law; Dr. Sopan Shinde, Assistant Professor of English & Assistant Registrar (Administration); Dr.K.P. Rajesh, Assistant Professor of Sociology and Dr.Divita Pagey, Assistant Professor of Law.

The deliberations undertaken in the virtual seminar culminated in a special issue of the Contemporary Law Review (CLR), which is the flagship journal of MNLU, Nagpur. CLR is a part of the UGC-CARE List of journals and is committed to promoting critical legal thinking and research in India. The special issue of the journal titled ‘Shaping Jurisprudence of Access and Benefit-sharing and Biodiversity Conservation: Emerging Trends’ is a result of the erudite guidance of the Chief Patron of the journal- Hon’ble Shri Justice B.R. Gavai, Judge, Supreme Court of India and Chancellor of the University and the Patronof the journal- Prof. (Dr.) Vijender Kumar, Vice-Chancellor, MNLU Nagpur.

