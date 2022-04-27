VIA LEW Session on “Gruha Udyog Take Off – Role of Technology” on April 28, from 4 pm at VIA

Advertisement

VIA Lady Entrepreneurs’ Wing is organizing session on “Gruha Udyog Take Off – Role of Technology” on Thursday, 28th April, 2022 from 4:00 pm to 5.30 pm at VIA Auditorium, Udyog Bhawan, Civil Lines, Nagpur – 440 001 as well as on virtual platform.

Expert speaker, Nitin Gujarathi, Proprietor of Renukiyam eSols, which is into Innovation, Information Technology Strategy Consulting, Project Management of Enterprise Application Implementations and Training; for more than a decade. He is Mentor-Chair Technology of Lemon School of Entrepreneurship.

The key takeaways for ‘Gruh Udyog’ participants are: How to pitch? Day to day use simple technology tools for Operations and Marketing. How technology can help the Gruh Udyog to go to higher business level.

Those who are interested may also join on zoom meeting ID : https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89893172692 or 898 9317 2692.

For more details contact VIA Office : 0712-2561211, Poonam Lala – Chairperson VIALEW (9823071939); Rashmi Kulkani – Secretary LEW (9503129080); Project Director : Yogita Deshmukh (9545900901).

Gruh Udyog owners, LEW Members, starts-up and interested ladies are cordially invited to attend the sessions at VIA Hall or on virtual platform, says a press note issued by Chairperson VIALEW.

