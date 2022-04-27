No new Covid-19 case in Nagpur, active cases stand at 5

Advertisement

Nagpur: No new case of Covid-19 was reported in Nagpur on Tuesday. Total 508 tests were conducted on the day against Monday’s 197. None of them tested positive. All five patients in Nagpur are in home isolation and none of them is hospitalized. Four of the 5 under-treatment patients have recent New Delhi travel history.

In fact, none of the 11 districts in Vidarbha region reported new cases of Covid on Tuesday. This has happened quite a few times in the month of April. But, on Tuesday, not even a single patient recovered from the region. Death due to Covid has not been reported in the month of April so far. This means, on Tuesday, it was for the first time that all three columns of new cases, recoveries and deaths due were vacant in Vidarbha region.

All four persons who tested positive for Covid infection in the city on Monday had returned from Delhi where cases are increasing. While three of them are fully vaccinated, one has also received a booster dose. All these samples including those from other states are under genome-sequencing at NEERI Lab in Nagpur.

The new cases include three patients from Dharampeth Zone and one from Dhantoli. The Dhantoli patient was visited by relatives from Delhi for a marriage function recently. As the visitors tested positive on their return to Delhi, some of the family members in Nagpur got themselves tested and a 50-year-old woman was found infected. The NMC team found the residence locked on Tuesday when it visited for close contact-tracing.

Rest of the three patients include a 48-year-old woman from Bharat Nagar on Amravati Road, who has been hospitalized, and two men aged 43 and 75. All the three had travelled to Delhi recently.

