Special buses from Nagpur to Pachmari starting from Feb 10

Nagpur: On the account of Mahadev pilgrimage, Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) is all set to operate special buses from Ganeshpeth main bus station to Pachmarhi in Madhya Pradesh from February 10 to 19.

MSRTC has made arrangements to ply special buses in the interest of devotees. MSRTC buses from Nagpur will leave for Pachmarhi daily in the evening/night starting from 4pm. Timings: 4.00, 4.30, 5.00, 5.30, 6.00, 6.15, 6.30, 7.00, 7.15, 7.30, 8.00, 8.15, 8.30, 9.00, 9.30, 9.45, 10.00, 10.30 and 11.00.

The service will only be available from February 10 to 19.

The buses from Pachmarhi will leave for Nagpur in the evening/night daily starting at 3pm. Timings: 3.00, 3.15, 3.30, 4.00, 4.30, 5.00, 5.30, 6.00, 6.30, 7.00, 7.30, 7.45, 8.00, 8.30, 9.00, 9.15, 9.30, 10.00 and 10.30.

Reservation facility can be availed at Ganeshpeth bus station.

