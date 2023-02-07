Shocking: 9.73 lakh motorists served with e-challans in 2022, only 2.21 lakh cleared the fine

Nagpur: Strict rules by the Nagpur Traffic Police seem to make no impact on the motorists in the city. The police have started issuing e-challans for the motorists who are caught breaking the rules through CCTV footage or photographs captured by the police.

According to statistics, e-challans were issued to 9.73 lakh drivers and were fined from January 2022 to December 2022. If the challan is not paid, summons are issued and the driver needs to appear before the Lok Adalat.

What’s more shocking is that of the 9.73 lakh drivers, only 2.21 lakh drivers have cleared their e-challans while the rest 7.52 lakh have still not paid attention to it. A total fine of Rs 44.16 crore has been pending and only Rs 11.23 crore has been cleared from it.

The drivers have an option of paying the challan to the traffic cops as well but failed to do so. If not paid to the cops, one needs to head to the court to clear the dues. A facility of fine payment has also been made available in the traffic office. It is always recommended to pay the fine immediately to avoid further problems in the future, a traffic official said.

