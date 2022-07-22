Special awareness program at Priyadarshini MBA Campus, Hingna Road on July 25, 26

Advertisement

Nagpur: On the occasion of “Kargil Vijay Divas” as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Central Bureau of Communications, Government of India, Regional Office, Nagpur, and Priyadarshini Lokmanya Tilak Institute of Management Studies and Research, Hingna Road, Nagpur, has organised a two-day special awareness program on July 25 and 26 to be held at Priyadarshini MBA Campus, Hingna Road, Nagpur.

On July 25 morning, there will be a quiz competition for college students and a Digital poster making competition is being conducted. The main function will be held on July 26 at 11 am. On this occasion, the chief guest will guide and distribute prizes to the winners of the competition, said a press release issued by the Central Bureau of Communications, Regional Office, Nagpur.

