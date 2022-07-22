Darsh Agrawal excels in class XII CBSE Exam with 90.6%

Advertisement

Nagpur: Darsh Sharad Agrawal, a student of Centre Point School has passed class XII CBSE Exam with 90.6% in Science Stream.

Darsh, son of renowned businessman Sharad Agrawal and Vinita, is planning to pursue Architecture in future. Darsh has already appeared for NATA and secured 150 marks. He is awaiting the results of two JEE papers.

Darsh has credited his success to his parents Vinita and Sharad Agrawal and his teachers of Centre Point School.

