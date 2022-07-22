State Govt move to remove 4 feet cap on Ganesh idols draws flak from Greens

Advertisement

Nagpur: Following Maharashtra Government’s decision of lifting 4 feet cap on Ganesh idols, the Greens have expressed concern over Visarjan. While three major lakes used for immersion — Sonegaon, Gandhisagar and Sakkardara – have dried up owing to rejuvenation, a multi crore state-of-the-art fountain is being set up at Futala Lake and the process of immersion seems obfuscated.

“Owing to Covid restrictions in the past two years, Nagpurians had celebrated the Ganesh festival at house sans compromising on the devotion. The Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) made special tanks for Visarjan. So, one thing is clear that there is no relation between the height of an idol and devotion. However, with lifting the cap on idols a question arises — Where to immerse idols?” asks Kaustav Chatterjee, founder, Green Vigil Foundation.

“Sonegaon, Gandhisagar and Sakkardara lakes have dried up due to rejuvenation. Futala is being converted into a tourist spot with investments worth crores, so clearly we can’t conduct Visarjan there. Artificial tanks will be insufficient to immerse large idols. Although, Administration is planning on conducting Visarjan in rivers outside the Nagpur Municipal limits, however, the threat of water pollution will again arise,” Chatterjee said adding, “For every mandal, it will not be possible to travel 25-30 kilometres outside the city for immersion of the idol.”

“With heavy downpour this year, many artificial ponds have been created naturally near mining areas adjacent to the city. The Nagpur Administration could have searched such places and made necessary arrangements for Visarjan there, which will be beneficial for both the environment and devotees,” he said.

The Maharashtra Government has decided not to impose any restrictions on the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations starting August 31. It has also removed the height restrictions on idols and allowed processions. A committee of experts will be set up to draft a policy on the use of idols made of Plaster of Paris (PoP).

