    Published On : Wed, Mar 11th, 2020
    National News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

    Speaker revokes suspension of 7 Congress MPs

    The suspension of seven Congress Lok Sabha MPs has been revoked by Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday.

    They had been suspended on charges of “gross misconduct” in the House. The seven Congress MPs include Gaurav Gogoi, TN Prathapan, Dean Kuriakose, R Unnithan, Manickam Tagore, Benny Behnan and Gurjeet Singh Aujla.

    An all-party meeting was held in which this decision was made by the Speaker.

    The other issue discussed in the meeting were points on how to run the House smoothly.

    The leaders who attended the meeting also agreed to discuss the issue of Delhi violence in the house at 2:30 pm. The discussion on “recent law and order situation in some parts of Delhi” is likely to be initiated by Leader of Opposition Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

