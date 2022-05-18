RTMNU declares Summer-22 exams for UG, PG, Pre-Final

Advertisement

Nagpur: The long wait of students has come to an end, after Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University (RTMNU) declared the dates of upcoming Summer-2022 examinations on Wednesday. While the order mentioned the dates for commencing the examination, the Time Table will be uploaded on university site, it reads.

The exams for Under-Graduate (UG) courses will commence from June 8, 2022 onwards.