Published On : Wed, May 18th, 2022

RTMNU declares Summer-22 exams for UG, PG, Pre-Final

Nagpur: The long wait of students has come to an end, after Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University (RTMNU) declared the dates of upcoming Summer-2022 examinations on Wednesday. While the order mentioned the dates for commencing the examination, the Time Table will be uploaded on university site, it reads.

The exams for Under-Graduate (UG) courses will commence from June 8, 2022 onwards.

Post Graduate students will undergo examinations starting from June 15.

And Pre-Final year examinations (First Year to Final Year) will start from June 22.

