Southwest monsoon to revive after July 7: IMD

The southwest monsoon over the country is likely to be normal in July, the India meteorological department said on Thursday in its forecast for the month.

IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said though the rainfall is not expected to be good in the first week of July, the precipitation activity is likely to pick up in the second half of the second week of the month.

“Monthly rainfall for July 2021 over the country as a whole is most likely to be normal (94 to 106 per cent of Long Period Average),” the IMD said.

“Below normal to normal rainfall probability is likely over many areas of northwest India and some parts of south peninsula, central, east and northeast India. Normal to above normal rainfall is most likely to be experienced over parts of central India and adjacent areas of peninsular India and Gangetic plains,” it said.

The monsoon has covered the entire country except for Haryana, Delhi, parts of west Uttar Pradesh, west Rajasthan and Punjab.

Temperatures have breached the 40-degree mark in several parts of north India and a respite from the heat seems unlikely anytime soon.

Mohapatra said the advancement of the monsoon is unlikely to happen before July 7.