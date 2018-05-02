Covid- 19 Awareness Drive by NMSSS

Nagpur: NMSSS , the social wing of the Archdiocese of Nagpur with support of HCL and Caritas India has taken initiative to prepare people for the 3rd wave Covid-19.

This Awareness Drive was inaugurated by Rev. Fr. Jerome Pinto , the Vicar General of the Archdiocese of Nagpur along with Mohan Nagar Corporators: Mrs. Sneha Nikose, Mr. Narendra Walde and former corporator Mr. Rajesh Mate,Akshay Sahare .

This Awareness Drive on Covid-19 is for seven days with 5 Vehicles playing jingles with speakers, distribution of 30,000leaflets and 3000stickers on public places to create awareness among the common people, market places and public corners in red zone areas.

We express a special word of gratitude to His Grace Elias Gonsalves for his constant support and encouragement in reaching out to the unreached in service. We are grateful to Rev. Fr. Jerome Pinto who has been guiding us in the absence of his grace and a great support in our endeavours to service to humanity and mobilizing funds through his contacts for this noble task. There were many others part of this program: the NMSSS staff, Volunteers Fr. Jomise Joy, Mr. Nelson Francis, Mr. Manish Heirekan and Mr. Kevin Pinto.