    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Thu, Jul 1st, 2021
    Latest News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

    India must embrace Biden’s B3W initiative

    Joe Biden’s B3W proposal aims to bring democracies together.
    India should come up with its own plans to contribute to the initiative, states Rahul Mishra.

    During the G-7 Summit held on June 11-13 at Carbis Bay in Cornwell, the United Kingdom, US President Joe Biden proposed a brand-new infrastructure initiative termed the ‘Build Back Better World’ global infrastructure initiative, or the B3W initiative.

    According to a White House press release (extrenal link), ‘As a lead partner in B3W, the United States will seek to mobilize the full potential of our development finance tools, including the Development Finance Corporation, USAID, EXIM, the Millennium Challenge Corporation, and the US Trade and Development Agency, and complementary bodies such as the Transaction Advisory Fund.’

    The initiative, which has in-principle support of all the G7 member countries (Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and the US) is already lauded as an alternative to China’s Belt and Road Initiative.

    Trending In Nagpur
    Covid- 19 Awareness Drive by NMSSS
    Covid- 19 Awareness Drive by NMSSS
    शाहिद शरीफ़ वेरिफ़िकेशन ऑफ़िसर नियुक्त
    शाहिद शरीफ़ वेरिफ़िकेशन ऑफ़िसर नियुक्त
    Param Veer Chakra Abdul Hamid and Vasantrao Naik remembered on their birth anniversary
    Param Veer Chakra Abdul Hamid and Vasantrao Naik remembered on their birth anniversary
    Nagpur Ladies Circle 50 starts New Circling Year with a BANG.
    Nagpur Ladies Circle 50 starts New Circling Year with a BANG.
    Chartered Accountants are the financial doctors of our country-CA Dilip Rodi
    Chartered Accountants are the financial doctors of our country-CA Dilip Rodi
    Gadkari says GST will help in achieving the vision of five trillion dollar Indian economy by 2025
    Gadkari says GST will help in achieving the vision of five trillion dollar Indian economy by 2025
    डॉक्टर्स डे निमित्य बालरोगतज्ञ यांना धन्वंतरी सन्मान पुरस्कार प्रदान
    डॉक्टर्स डे निमित्य बालरोगतज्ञ यांना धन्वंतरी सन्मान पुरस्कार प्रदान
    ग्राम स्वच्छता अभियानात पारडीकुपी ग्रामपंचायतीला राज्यस्तरीय विशेष पुरस्कार
    ग्राम स्वच्छता अभियानात पारडीकुपी ग्रामपंचायतीला राज्यस्तरीय विशेष पुरस्कार
    महापौर ने किया सेवानिवृत्त Mr Clean का सत्कार
    महापौर ने किया सेवानिवृत्त Mr Clean का सत्कार
    जोनल रेलवे सदस्य ने रेलवे स्टेशन को भेंट की मेडिकल किट
    जोनल रेलवे सदस्य ने रेलवे स्टेशन को भेंट की मेडिकल किट
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145