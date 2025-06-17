Southwest monsoon finally advances in Vidarbha after 18-day dry spell

Advertisement



Nagpur: After an extended dry spell of 18 days, the Southwest Monsoon finally made a significant advance across most parts of Vidarbha and Maharashtra on Monday, offering much-needed relief to the region grappling with intense heat and oppressive humidity.

Despite the progress, some areas including Nagpur, Amravati, Gondia, and Bhandara are still awaiting the first substantial showers, as the monsoon is yet to fully cover these districts. These regions continue to experience soaring temperatures coupled with high moisture levels, creating extremely humid and uncomfortable weather conditions.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the normal onset date for the monsoon in Vidarbha is June 15. However, this year, the official declaration of monsoon onset in the region came with a one-day delay, as per the IMD’s announcement on Monday.

Interestingly, Gadchiroli district had experienced early monsoon activity as far back as May 29, though rainfall was limited to just two talukas. Since then, the region remained largely dry, raising concerns among farmers and residents alike.

With the monsoon finally gaining momentum, it is expected that the remaining districts will soon receive their first significant rainfall, bringing a welcome change to the parched lands and restless population of Vidarbha.

On Monday, Akola (7.4mm), Amravati (7.4 mm), and Gondia (4mm) witnessed light rains, whereas other parts of Vidarbha were dry. In the last 36 hours, Amravati received 23.2 mm rainfall and Gondia received 29.4 mm. Buldhana also received 4 mm rains. The upper air cyclonic circulation over central parts of Konkan and adjoining east central Arabian Sea now lies over south Gujarat and neighbourhood and extends up to7.6 km above mean sea level. Under its influence, a Low Pressure area is likely to form over the same region during next 24 hours and it is likely to become more marked and move north-north westwards during subsequent 24 hours, stated the Weather Department in a press release.

The Weather Department issued a ‘yellow alert’ for Vidarbha from June 17 to 19 as thunderstorms, lightning, gusty winds and light to moderate rains are likely to cover some parts of Vidarbha.

