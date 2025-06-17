NMC schools get 114 digital classrooms under ‘Mission Navchetana’

Advertisement



Nagpur: In a significant stride toward digital education, Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) has established 114 digital classrooms in its schools under the ‘Mission Navchetana’ initiative. As the new academic session begins, students from Class 1 to 12 in NMC-run schools will now learn through smart boards and interactive technology.

Each digital classroom is equipped with an interactive panel and a computer lab, providing a modern learning environment aimed at enhancing the educational experience. The initiative is being spearheaded by NMC Commissioner and Administrator Dr. Abhijit Chaudhari, who is committed to integrating technology into the municipal education system.

To ensure smooth implementation, a two-day training session for teachers on using smart boards began on Tuesday at the Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee e-Library in Bajeria, in the presence of Additional Commissioner Vaishnavi B.

The session was attended by Education Officer Sadhana Sayam, IT Officer Swapnil Lokhande, Assistant Education Officer Sanjay Dighore, School Inspector Prashant Tembhurne, and Education Department Coordinator Bharat Gosavi.



The training aims to make both students and teachers tech-savvy. Trainers Dr. Prabhat Tiwari and Raju Kalbande from Mumbai conducted the workshop, guiding teachers on smart board hardware, software, and digital content handling. On the first day, 54 teachers were trained in using tools such as notepad, Devnagari and English language features, and school syllabus integration.

The program plans to train 200 teachers in four phases over two days. Trainers also addressed various queries from teachers, providing satisfactory and practical solutions to facilitate a seamless transition to digital teaching.

With this initiative, NMC aims to transform its schools into centers of modern education, bridging the digital divide and preparing students for the future.

