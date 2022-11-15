South Nagpur MLA Mohan Mate appointed as Trustee of NIT

Nagpur: Maharashtra’s Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis Government has appointed BJP’s South Nagpur MLA Mohan Mate as Trustee of Nagpur Improvement Trust (NIT).

On his appointment as Trustee on NIT, Mate has thanked Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, State President of Bharatiya Janata Party Chandrashekhar Bawankule, Organising Secretary of Vidarbha Dr Upendra Kothekar. He assured that he would work for the welfare of the people. Mate also pledged that he would try to resolve several issues connected to NIT.

