New slots in pin up casino

All major casinos try to indulge players with modern slots to attract a new audience and keep the old ones.

Pin Up is no exception. In this article, we will tell you what new slots are popular in 2022.

Indian players have online casino slots with withdrawals the most in demand. To play new slots online, you don’t necessarily need to set up a new account and deposit money. Pin Up offers to play all the slots for free in demo mode. Some games can be played for money with a bonus from the institution, for a fee, or with a minimum deposit.

Best Slots Providers

The best slot machines for money hit the tops soon after release and remain at the top for several years. Thanks to the efforts of the developers, new releases are getting better and better, and playing for real money online is becoming more and more interesting. The top-rated slots from the world’s leading providers make Pin Up a perfect place for gamblers. The casino offers slots from top producers of gaming software, including:

• Microgaming;

• QuickSpin;

• Play’n Go;

• Playson;

• Yggdrasil Gaming;

• Pragmatic Play and others.

• Netent;

• Endorphina;

• Novomatic;

• Playtech;

• Betsoft;

• Spinomenal.

New slot machines from Yggdrasil Gaming in 2022

The Swedish manufacturer of online slots is famous for producing machines with impeccable graphics and cool features. What has Yggdrasil Gaming got in store for Indian gamblers in 2022?

Vikings Go To Valhalla



Not the most popular slot yet. The layout of the slot is 4×5, paylines 25, high volatility, and a huge maximum win of x23210 from the bet. The RTP is 96%. The game also has prize treasure chests that give instant prizes and extra freespins.

Firekick

This is a slot dedicated to arguably the most popular game in the world, football. On the field with 3×5 reels, after each goal scored, players receive a wild symbol that they can use to score even more goals. As players score goals in a row, the multiplier continues to rise to epic heights. The multiplier remains active while players are in the free spins mode. RTP is also 96%.

Desperate Dawgs 2



It is a brand-new video slot with 6×4 reels and 40 paylines in the base game. It has three brand new bonus games including free spins where the reels can be expanded to 6×4 with 40 paylines. The game is running on Yggdrasil’s GigaBlox mechanism, in which the reels merge into giant symbols to increase volatility. In the free spins mode, there is a chance that giant 6×6 Giga symbols will appear.

New slot machines from NetEnt

NetEnt is another Swedish provider of world-famous slots. The company has also offered Pin Up players brand-new machines.

Bee Hive Bonanza. Bonanza is popular in online casinos with payouts. You will see the scheme 5×5 with winning lines, high volatility, and a wide range of bets from 0.1 to 200. The maximum winnings can reach as high as x5000. The game has wild and scatter symbols, multipliers, as well as an activatable bonus feature with a powerful real payout.

Wonders of Christmas



Look for multipliers up to 1,000 times in high volatility, 96.06% RTP Wonders of Christmas. Let Wilds and Scatters snow down the Christmas tree. If you are lucky, your gift will be free spins.

The diamond-shaped game space plays with five reels in Wonders of Christmas – rows of 3, 4, 5, 4, and 3. The game will see its release on December 1, just weeks before Christmas.

Space Wars 2



A space-themed machine with the same graphics. 6×6 layout, a wide selection of bets, win up to x10020 times your wager, high volatility, and a crazy number of features and symbols.

