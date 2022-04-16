Sour taste in mouths: No more ‘nimbu paani’ as lemon price soars in Nagpur

Advertisement

Cost of the popular citrus fruit is being quoted Rs 15 per piece in markets

Nagpur: The soaring prices of lemons in Nagpur, has left a sour taste in people’s mouths. The price of the citrus fruit is being quoted as Rs 15. In fact, all across the country, lemon prices are skyrocketing along with the costs of other vegetables such as green chillies, tomatoes and capsicums (Simla mirch).

According to reports, there are multiple reasons behind the rising costs of the summer fruit. The extreme heat in many lemon-growing areas is damaging the market-ready crop, pushing the prices up. The hike in petrol, diesel and CNG prices have resulted in increased transportation costs, which has been one of the main factors why vegetable prices have gone up.

Another reason that is attributing to the soaring lemon prices is that there’s a shortage in supply and high demand. In the summer months, lemons are in high demand, owing to which there is already a rise in prices.

Advertisement

However, damage of crops in Vidarbha due to weather vagaries has also made the situation worse. The temperature increased towards the end of February. This also affected the crop. Small fruits fell in the orchards itself. In summer, when the demand for lemon is highest, due to double whammy, the crop is not able to reach the market according to the demand. Lemon prices have crossed record highs across the country due to low arrivals.

Experts have cited the imbalance in demand and supply for the rise in price of lemon. The yellow fruit, one would buy without a second thought like their dhaniya (coriander leaves) and mirch (green chili), lemon is now a standout item, owing to inflation. Lemon seems to have joined the wagon of LPG, petrol, diesel and gold in rising prices.

So, as prices continue to soar, we would ask you to keep calm and sip on some ‘nimbu paani’, or not.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement