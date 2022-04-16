Nude body of man found in scrapped car in Nagpur, murder suspected

Advertisement

Nagpur: A highly decomposed nude body of a man was found in a scrapped car in Mominpura’s Guard Line locality in Tehsil police area in Nagpur on Friday.

Identity of the deceased has not been not be established so far. According to police, Naushad Kayyum Shah, a scrap dealer, had purchased the car (MH31 CM-0744) for Rs 40,000 from a garage near Tajbagh eight days ago. He and his men parked the car in front of his shop at Guard Line. On Thursday, Naushad’s workers dismantled the doors of the car. On Friday morning, when Naushad and his workers were removing other parts of the vehicle using a gas cutter, a foul smell started emanating from the car. Naushad asked his workers to open the trunk. As soon as they opened the trunk, they were shocked to find the decomposed nude body of a man. Naushad immediately informed the police.

A team of Tehsil Police Station, led by Senior PI Trupti Sonavane, rushed to the spot. DCP (Zone-III) Gajanan Rajmane also visited the spot to supervise investigations. According to preliminary investigations, the body was dumped in the car’s trunk three days ago. There were no external injuries on the body of the deceased who was in his thirties. An image of Lord Hanuman was tattooed on his hand. The autopsy report would reveal the exact cause behind his death.

Tehsil Police have initially registered an accidental death case. Police are investigating the case from all possible angles to unravel the mystery about the body.

