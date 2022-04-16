Good times are here again: Travel agents smile as ticket booking sees a rise

Advertisement

Nagpur: Good times are here again! All Covid-19 restrictions gone, the aviation industry is witnessing a remarkable recovery in passenger traffic although the air fares have significantly increased.

Smiles have come to the faces of travel agents as air travel is booming and ticket bookings have jumped by more than 30 per cent. With the fear of the pandemic fading away, people are making travel plans to visit their favourite destinations. Apart from this, business travellers are back. As a result domestic ticket bookings have surged by 30 per cent, According to the Travel Agents Association of India (TAAI), Nagpur Chapter.

Following a drastic decline in the number of Covid cases across the world, the Government had allowed international flights to resume operations in the country from March 27. This move by the Government gave confidence to people that life was getting normal and it was safe to travel again.

According to reports, both domestic and international flights have resumed operations and travel agents feel that the ticket bookings would return to the pre-pandemic levels in the coming days. Currently, both domestic and international bookings have taken off on a good note. After two years of fear and quarantine restrictions, business travel is also growing.

During the pandemic there was a steep drop in passenger traffic therefore domestic airlines reduced the number of flights from Nagpur Airport. But now the situation has improved and the number of air passengers have increased. Currently, most flights coming to and going out of Nagpur Airport are full. Looking at the good demand, domestic carriers should start additional flights on the Nagpur-Mumbai and Nagpur-Delhi routes.

The reports further said that although there is a rise in air passengers, the ticket fares have also surged by 50 per cent on the domestic as well as the international routes. For instance, a person booking a ticket from Nagpur to Mumbai two months in advance would get it at an average rate of Rs 1,800 to Rs 2,000. Now, they are getting it at an average rate of Rs 3,000 to Rs 4,000. Similarly, booking a ticket two to three days in advance is available at Rs 5,000 to Rs 6,000, as compared to Rs 3,500 to Rs 4,000 three months ago, reports added.

