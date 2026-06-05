Soumyak, Deepika emerge champions in KKM wrestling contest

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Nagpur: Soumyak Ambekar of Sudarshan Sporting Club and Deepika Nagpure of Ravindra Hazare Vyayamshala emerged champions in their respective age groups of the wrestling championships in the eighth edition of the Khasdar Krida Mahotsav (KKM) on Thursday.

The competition was inaugurated by MLA Krishna Khopde. Corporator Narendra Borkar, Dr Piyush Ambulkar, CoConvenor Neeraj Dontulwar, Co-ordinator Sandeep Khare, Ishwar Meshram, Dayaram Bhotmange of Nagpur District Wrestling Association were present as special guests.

Gold Rate June 05 2026 - Time 10.30Hrs Gold 24 KT ₹ 152,200 /- Gold 22 KT ₹ 1,44,000 /- Silver/Kg ₹ 2,58,600/- Platinum ₹ 88,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Results (First three places)

Youth Group Boys: 35kg: Soumyak Ambekar (Sudarshan Sporting Club), Swaraj Sarne: Ekalavya Club), Kabir Shah (Ravindra Hazare VyayamShala).

40kg: Milind Madavi (Sudarshan), Bhavesh Kawanpure (Eklavya).

45kg: Samarpan Ambekar, Vedanta Bobde (both Sudarshan), Rishabh Wath (Ravindra).

50kg: Saksham Gupta: (Ravindra), Nishant Kamble, Siddhesh Gajbhiye (both Star Academy).

Youth Group Girls: 33kg: Deepika Nagpure (Ravindra). 36kg: Swara Ghodeswar (Ekalavya).

40kg: Madhura Shendre (Ravindra), Gauri Londase (Sudarshan), Kashish Jaunjal (Ravindra).

43kg: Mahek Batule (Eklavya).

46kg: Shweta Dangre: (Ekalavya), Chaitanya Ambilduke (The Judo Asso).

49kg: Riddhima Godhankar (Ravindra) Sampada Vani (Eklavya), Tripti Bande (Sudarshan).

Dayal, Dhoke bag badminton titles

Ajay Dayal and Manjiri Dhoke won singles titles in their respective categories at Khasdar Krida Mahotsav Badminton Tournament. The event was organised by Nagpur District Badminton Association at Subhedar Hall, RTMNU Campus.

Corporators Vinod Kanhere and Vinod Singh Bagel; NBDA EC Members Gurdeep Singh Arora and Ashwin Harkare and Sports Representatives Jayendra Dhole and Chetak Khedikar distributed prizes.

RESULTS (All finals): MS 35: Ajay Dayal bt Priyam Subhlok 15-4, 15-12. WS 35: Manjiri Dhoke bt Swati Khandekar 15-8, 16-18, 15-9. MD 35: Ameya Bansod and Ankit Rathi bt Nilesh Jibhenkar and Rajkumar Batra 15-12, 15- 9. WD 35: Madhavi Hedaoo and Manjiri Dhoke bt Anjali Kale and Anamika Durgpurohit 15-11, 15-10. XD 35: Piyush Makhe and Manisha Bhawatkar bt Pinaki Mukherjee and Madhavi Hedaoo 15-4, 15- 12. MS 45: Jayendra Dhole bt Homiyar Dumasia 9-15, 15-9, 15-8. MD 45: Dumasia and Dhole bt Devashis Barick and Mukherjee 15-10, 15-8. MS 55: Manoj Lenghe bt Vivek Aniwal 15-13, 15-10.

Prashabdi, Karan move into finals

Prashabdi Shyamkuwar and Karan Kashyap advanced to finals in their respective categories in the ongoing Khasdar Krida Mahotsav Table Tennis Tournament.

In the Under-15 girls category, a major upset marked the semi-finals. Fourth-seeded Prashabdi defeated top-seeded Purvi Kaur Renu 9-11, 11-3, 11- 7, 11-5. In the other semi-final, Kevika Nandeshwar overcame Sachi Mate 5-11, 6-11, 11-8, 11-9, 11-3.

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