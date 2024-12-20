Soulful evening with Sagar Wali Qawwali: A musical treat at Telankhedi Garden, Nagpur

Advertisement













Nagpur: The city witnessed a mesmerizing evening of melody and harmony as renowned singer and composer Sagar Bhatia performed live on December 15, 2024, at the picturesque Telankhedi Garden in Nagpur. Organized by Creatifox Events, led by visionary entrepreneur Sanket Patne, the event was a perfect blend of soulful music and flawless execution, drawing a crowd of over 3,000 music enthusiasts.

The event brought together an impressive array of partners, each contributing to the evening’s success:

• Title Partner: Kukreja Infrastructures, known for their commitment to quality, lent their prestigious name to the event, adding a touch of grandeur.

• Media Partner: Nagpur Today, ensured the event received extensive coverage, keeping the buzz alive before, during, and after the performance.

• Travel and Hospitality Partner: SD Tours, facilitated smooth travel and accommodation arrangements for the artist and crew.

• Luxury Partner: Mercedes-Benz (Central Star Nagpur), showcased their iconic brand, reflecting the event’s elegance and prestige.

• Ticketing Partner: Infivents, provided a seamless ticketing experience, ensuring fans had easy access to the much-awaited concert.

• Hydration Partner: Bisleri, kept the audience refreshed throughout the evening.

• Entertainment Partner: Radio Mirchi, Nagpur



A night to remember

Under the starry Nagpur sky, Sagar Bhatia delivered a spellbinding performance that left the audience captivated. His soulful renditions ranged from heart-touching ballads to upbeat compositions, showcasing his versatility as a singer and composer. The natural beauty of Telankhedi Garden added to the ambiance, creating an unforgettable setting for the musical extravaganza.



From the opening notes to the grand finale, the crowd was on their feet, cheering and singing along. Bhatia also expressed his gratitude to the audience, organizers, and partners, saying, “Performing in Nagpur, a city so rich in culture and love for music, is always a joy. The energy tonight was magical!”

Creatifox Events raises the bar

This event marked another milestone for Creatifox Events, which has become synonymous with delivering high-quality and memorable experiences. Sanket Patne, the brain behind the event, shared, “Organizing this concert was a dream come true. Our aim was to bring world-class entertainment to Nagpur, and the overwhelming response has encouraged us to aim even higher for future events.”

A collaborative triumph

The seamless integration of various partners was pivotal in the event’s success. From the luxurious presence of Mercedes-Benz to the impeccable hospitality of SD Tours, every detail was carefully planned and executed. The collaboration highlighted the power of teamwork in creating a world-class event.

The Sagar Bhatia live performance at Telankhedi Garden was more than just a concert; it was an evening of connection, emotion, and celebration. The overwhelming turnout and the collective efforts of the organizing team and partners have set a new benchmark for events in Nagpur.

As the last note faded into the night, the audience left with hearts full of music and memories to cherish, eagerly awaiting the next masterpiece from Creatifox Events.