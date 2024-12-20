Magical fusion: Sitar, tabla, flute, percussion create musical bliss at KSM

Advertisement













Nagpur: The Ishwar Deshmukh Sharirik Shikshan Mahavidyalaya ground in Nagpur echoed with extraordinary confluence of India’s finest classical musicians on the seventh day of Khasdar Sanskrutik Mahotsav 2024.

OnThursday, four celebrated artists — Sitar player Pt Niladri Kumar, percussionist Ustad Tawfiq Qureshi, flutist Rakesh Chaurasia and table player Ojas Adhiya — presented ragas and rhythms making the audience to go into a trance.

The festival is conceptualised by Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways. Kanchan Gadkari, President of Sanskar Bharti; Shravan Hardikar, Managing Director of Mahametro; Sunil Mendhe, Prakash Pohare of Deshonnati; Parshu Thakur, Dadarao Keche, and other dignitaries also were present on the occasion. Pt Niladri Kumar stated, “Just as Nitin Gadkari paved the way for transportation, we artists try to light the path of art by practising music and making it reach the audience.”

The evening began with a rendition of Raag Jaijaivanti, setting a soulful tone for the evening. Each artist brought his unique expertise to the performance. Accompanying the maestros were Agnello Fernandes on keyboard and Giridhar Udupa on ghatam, adding depth and texture to the presentation.

Audience’s applause kept ringing throughout the evening. At the outset, a heartfelt tribute was paid to ‘Padma Vibhushan’ Ustad Zakir Hussain. The artists expressed that the late Tabla maestro will also reside in their hearts and will continue to be their source of inspiration.

In the first session of the day, 375 students of Class I to IX, under the banner of Bal Kala Akademi and Stree Shikshan Prasarak Mandal, presented dance drama ‘Anadi Mi, Anant Mi’ based on freedom fighter Swatantraya Veer Savarkar. Viraj Vikrant Vaidya played the role of Savarkar.

The presentation was produced and conceptualised by Madhura Rodi Gadkari, script written by Ashutosh Adoni, planning by Sachin Bakshi, music arranged by Shrikant Pise and Shrikant Satfale choreography by Priyanka Abhyankar and Hrishikesh Pohankar, drama arranged by Roshan Nandavanshi, Bhagyashree Chitnis, Vikrant Salpekar, vocal guidance by Shirish Bhalerao, Yamini Paighan, Rasika Bawdekar and Neha Indurkar.

Renuka Deshkar and Dr Richa Sugandh conducted the proceedings of the day.