Sophisticated weapons used to strike PoK, Pak: India

India conducted 24 missile strikes on nine terror sites in Pakistan and POK, killing 70 terrorists, in response to Pahalgam attack. This operation aimed to combat cross-border terrorism and dismantle military-terror links while minimising civilian harm.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri addressing the media on #OperationSindoor. Vikram Misri says, “The family were threatened and told to convey the message of that barbarism. Since tourism was again flourishing in J&K, and hence the main aim of the attack was to damage that.

“A group called the Resistance Front has claimed responsibility for Pahalgam attack. This group is connected with Lashkar-e Taiba. Pakistan links have been established in this attack. On April 25, Pakistan’s pressure to remove the reference to TRF from the media release shouldn’t be ignored. Pahalgam terrorist attack has exposed the links of Pakistan with terrorists…

“The attack in Pahalgam was marked by barbarity and they were killed before their families. “The attack in Pahalgam was marked with extreme barbarity, with the victims mostly killed with head shots at close range and in front of their family…the family members were deliberately traumatised through the manner of killing, accompanied by the exhortation that they should take back the message. The attack was clearly driven by the objective of undermining normalcy returning to Kashmir.

“Our strikes were on terror infrastructure in Pakistan. India used its right to act on terror.

“Our intelligence agencies monitoring terrorist activities have indicated that there could be more attacks on India, and it was felt essential to both stop and tackle them.”

Col. Sofiya Qureshi

“Operation Sindoor was launched by the Indian Armed Forces to deliver justice to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack and their families. Nine terrorist camps were targeted and successfully destroyed… The locations were so selected to avoid damage to civilian infrastructures and loss of any civilian lives.

Nine terrorist camps targeted and destroyed. Locations were selected carefully to ensure no loss of civilian lives. Targets were decided after solid intel.”

She gives details of the location of the terror camps, their location, capacity for training and terrorists who were trained there.

India attacked the camps between 1:05 and 1:30 am early this morning.

