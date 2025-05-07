100 KM Inside Pakistan: India Destroys 9 Terror Camps in Precision Airstrike – See the Full List of Targets

Advertisement



In a powerful response to terrorism, the Indian Armed Forces carried out a daring airstrike around 1:30 AM on Wednesday, targeting and destroying nine terrorist camps across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). According to official sources, the operation struck deep into enemy territory, with the farthest target located nearly 100 kilometers inside Pakistan.

Here are the key terror camps destroyed in the Indian strike:

Bahawalpur (Pakistan) – Located approximately 100 kilometers from the international border, this was the headquarters of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM). Indian forces have confirmed the camp was completely destroyed. Muridke (Pakistan) – Situated 30 kilometers from the international border, this camp was operated by Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and had links to the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. Gulpur (PoK) – Located 35 kilometers from the Line of Control (LoC) near Poonch-Rajouri, this was another major terrorist stronghold. Lashkar Camp Sawai (PoK) – Positioned 30 kilometers inside the Tangdhar sector of PoJK, this facility belonged to the Lashkar group. Bilal Camp (PoK) – A known Jaish-e-Mohammed launch pad used to push terrorists across the border. It was a key operational base. Kotli (PoK) – Just 15 kilometers from the LoC, this Lashkar-e-Taiba camp had the capacity to host over 50 terrorists. Barnala Camp (PoK) – Located merely 10 kilometers from the LoC, this camp was also eliminated in the strike. Sarjal Camp (Pakistan) – A Jaish training center situated 8 kilometers from the international border, near the Samba-Kathua region. Mehmuna Camp (Near Sialkot, Pakistan) – Run by Hizbul Mujahideen, this training facility was 15 kilometers from the international border.

The coordinated operation is being hailed as a significant tactical success in India’s ongoing efforts to dismantle cross-border terror infrastructure. Official sources indicate that each site was carefully chosen based on precise intelligence, and the mission was executed with minimal collateral damage.

