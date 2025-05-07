Man Held for Obscene Act in Hospital Lift

Advertisement



Nagpur: A 52-year-old hospital sanitation worker has been arrested for flashing and behaving indecently in a lift with a 23-year-old female trainee doctor at Mayo Hospital, Nagpur, on Monday morning.

The accused, Manohar Nathulal Samudre of Adarsh Nagar, Mankapur, allegedly committed the act around 10:30 a.m. when the victim, a trainee from Indira Gandhi Government Medical College, was on her way to Ward No. 36. Manohar entered the lift with her near the surgery department.

As the lift started, he began flashing and acting obscenely. The doctor, shocked and frightened, shouted and left the lift as soon as it opened. She informed other doctors, who helped locate the accused. A colleague detained him until police arrived.

Tehsil Police arrested Manohar and produced him in court on Tuesday. He has been sent to jail under judicial custody, with a case registered under several sections.

