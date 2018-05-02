Sony SAB’s Jijaji Chhat Per Hain complete 500 delightful episodes

Staying true to its commitment to spread happiness and laughter, Sony SAB’s Jijaji Chhat Per Hain has continued to win the hearts of its viewers and has successfully touched the magnificent mark of 500 episodes. This quirky romantic comedy has gained immense recognition since its inception for bringing a mischievous yet sweet love story of Elaichi and Pancham, the two central stars of the show. Marking this joyous occasion, the entire team hosted a unique celebration where Elaichi played by Hiba Nawab was seen serving hot elaichi tea and complementing her was Pancham aka Nikhil Khurana, serving pakodas to the media.

Jijaji Chhat Per Hain revolves around sabki favorite Elaichi played by Hiba Nawab and her love interest – the supremely talented Nikhil Khurana, playing the role of sidha sadha Pancham. The show also boasts stars such as the father – daughter duo, Naveen Bawa, Inspector Pinky and Rashi Bawa, the selfie girl Sunita, along with Anup Upadhayay amongst others. This journey of 500 episodes has certainly lived up to the saying: where there is love, there is a much crazier way to get approval from your parents. The character Elaichi, a street-smart, unabashed girl from Chandni Chowk, has entertained the viewers with her clever pranks and totally crazy ideas to have her father, Murari (Anup Upadhyay), approve of her love interest, Pancham. Elaichi’s famous ‘tante’ and her sneaky ways of hiding her love affair from her principled and controlling father while ‘almost’ living under the same roof as Pancham, has packed with show with much excitement and laughter, to the delight of its loyal viewers.

Delighted at the competition of 500 episodes, Hiba Nawab, aka mischievous Elaichi said, “Reaching the 500 episode milestone is an extremely proud moment for all of us, especially considering all the hardwork and dedication with which every person on the set has worked with. The success of the show belongs to the brilliant work of the entire cast and crew who have made this possible by working extremely hard to make a show which is entertaining for the viewers. It makes us happy to be able to celebrate this day with the media and our lovely audience. Elaichi will continue to spread laughter with her tante.”

Expressing his happiness, Nikhil Khurana, who plays Pancham said, “We are extremely grateful to our lovely audience who have always been supportive and have appreciated our work. The journey so far would have been impossible without their support and love. I am delighted to be associated with Jijaji Chhat Per Hain and spreading laughter and joy in our viewers’ lives.”

On reaching this remarkable milestone, Anup Upadhyay, who plays Murari said, “I’m grateful for all the love that our fans and viewers have showered us with and reaching the mark of 500 episodes shows that our hard work is being appreciated. I have enjoyed working on this show since the inception and I look forward to bring happiness into people’s lives. I want to take this moment to thank everyone for the support and we would continue to spread laughter through our show, Jijaji Chhat Per Hain.”

Sony SAB’s Jijaji Chhat Per Hain features of some of the finest artists who have garnered immense love from the fans who have been dedicatedly tuning in to catch all the madness. Continue showing your love and keep watching your favorite characters embark on exciting journeys only on Sony SAB’s Jijaji Chhat Per Hain every Monday-Friday at 10 PM.

– Farhan Kazi