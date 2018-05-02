Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Published On : Mon, Dec 16th, 2019

Mini-truck knocks senior citizen dead in Lakadganj

Nagpur: A 70-year-old man died after a recklessly driven Tata Ace mini-truck knocked him down here in Lakadganj area on Sunday. The identity of the deceased has not been ascertained as yet. In the meantime, cops have booked the accused driver under relevant Sections of the IPC and started the probe.

According to police sources, after having tea from a Darodkar Chowk based shop, the man was crossing the road when a rashly driven Tata Ace hit him near New Care Hospital.

The impact was so huge that he fell by the roadside and sustained severe injuries. The accused truck driver however, zoomed away from the spot leaving the man injured. The man later succumbed to his injures on the spot.

