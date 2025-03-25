Sonu Sood’s Wife Sonali Injured in Major Accident, Hospitalized at Max Hospital Nagpur

Advertisement



Nagpur: In a shocking incident, Bollywood actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood’s wife, Sonali Sood, met with a major accident on the Mumbai-Nagpur highway late Monday night (March 24).

According to sources, Sonali was traveling with her sister and nephew, who was driving the car when the accident took place. She sustained injuries and was immediately rushed to Max Hospital in Nagpur, where she is currently receiving treatment alongside her nephew.

Upon hearing the news, Sonu Sood rushed to Nagpur to be by his wife’s side and has been there since last night.

Confirming the incident, Sonu Sood’s spokespersonstated, _“Yes, Sonali has met with an accident. Sonu is currently unavailable.”_

Further details about their condition are awaited.

