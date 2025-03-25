Nagpur riots: Irfan Ansari, who died due to injuries during clashes, was murdered; 2 held

Advertisement



Nagpur: Two persons have been arrested by Nagpur police in connection with the murder of Irfan Ansari, who succumbed to injuries sustained during a mob attack amid the March 17 violence in the city. Ansari, 38, died on Sunday, five days after being severely beaten during the unrest.

According to a media report quoting an Inspector from Tehsil Police Station confirmed the arrest of two suspects, identified as Santosh Gaur and another accused named Ansari. Both are currently in judicial custody. Cops had initially registered an FIR regarding the attack, but after Irfan’s death, charges of murder were added to the case.

Irfan was on his way to Railway Station

Irfan’s brother, Imran Ansari, recounted that on the night of the violence, Irfan had left home to catch a train to Itarsi for work. He had taken an auto-rickshaw to the railway station, but the driver dropped him off at CA Road due to security concerns. Left to continue on foot, Irfan was soon confronted by an angry mob. He was brutally attacked and sustained severe head injuries before being left unconscious on the street.

Police later found Irfan and rushed him to a hospital, where he was placed in the ICU. According to the report, Imran stated that his brother briefly regained consciousness and described the attack before his condition worsened. The hospital staff informed the family about his injuries and despite medical efforts, Irfan succumbed to his wounds.

Irfan frequently travelled to Itarsi for work and was the sole breadwinner for his family. His sudden death has left his wife and daughter devastated.

The violence erupted on March 17 following rumours that a holy book had been desecrated during a demonstration by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal. The protest was aimed at demanding the removal of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb’s tomb in Khuldabad. As tensions escalated, parts of Nagpur witnessed large-scale rioting, including stone-pelting and mob attacks.

