True Tribute to Mother through Patient Service – Krishna Khopde

Nagpur, Jaripatka. On the occasion of the death anniversary of the late Mrs. Laxmi Madhavdas Mamtani, a free diagnosis camp for Arthritis, mental health, kidney, and skin diseases was organized under the aegis of Arogyadham Healthcare Society at Gkumar Arogyadham. The inauguration was marked by the lighting of the lamp by the guests. The chief guest for the event was MLA Krishna Khopde, and the president was Advocate Madhavdas Mamtani, the convener of the Kalagidhar Satsang Mandal.

Other notable guests included former MLA Dr. Milind Mane, S.Q. Jama, BJP Maharashtra Business Wing President Virendra Kukreja, Nag Vidarbha Central Sindhi Panchayat President Suresh Jagyasi, former corporator Pramila Matharani, Anil Bhardwaj, Bandopant Tembhurne, Mahesh Sadhwani, Jaripatka Police Station Inspector Arun Kshirsagar, and Advocate Vinod Lalwani.

The program commenced with the garlanding of portraits of Guru Nanak Dev, Lord Dhanvantari, and the late Mrs. Laxmi Madhavdas Mamtani by the guests. Dr. Mamtani’s family welcomed the guests by presenting tulsi plants.

On this occasion, doctors providing their services in the camp were honored with certificates of appreciation and gifts. The honored doctors included Nephrologist Dr. Piyush Panchalwar, Dermatologists Dr. Sumit and Dr. Sonia Jagyasi, Pathologist Dr. Naresh Gurbani, and Physiotherapists Dr. Pragati Asudani and Dr. Bani Tarani.

In his introductory speech, Dr. G.M. Mamtani mentioned that medical camps have been organized annually on the occasion of his mother’s death anniversary for the past 23 years. In his address, Krishna Khopde stated that providing patient service through the health camp is a true tribute to their mother. Other guests also praised Dr. Mamtani for their continued health services and extended their best wishes for the camp.

The inaugural function was conducted by Dr. Harkishan Mamtani and the vote of thanks was given by Dr. Anju Mamtani. A total of 115 patients availed bone density tests (BMD) and 50 patients received free services at the Laxmi Madhav Physiotherapy Center. Additionally, all attendees were provided with a free copy of the “Swasthya Vatika” magazine.

